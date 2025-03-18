TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $145.82 on Tuesday. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,600.00%.

In other TKO Group news, Director Jonathan Kraft bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.69 per share, with a total value of $492,415.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,215. The trade was a 17.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $146,765.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at $315,816.50. This represents a 31.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,921,150 shares of company stock valued at $304,383,748 and have sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TKO Group by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

