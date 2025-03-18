Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA) Increases Dividend to GBX 46.48 Per Share

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.48 ($0.60) per share on Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 440.5% increase from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $8.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Thungela Resources Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of TGA stock traded down GBX 4.26 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 489.14 ($6.35). 780,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,879. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thungela Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 429.80 ($5.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 636.50 ($8.27). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 531.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 530.55.
About Thungela Resources
