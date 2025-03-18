Thunder Power (NASDAQ:AIEV) versus Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Financial Analysis

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) and Thunder Power (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Thunder Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Thunder Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ford Motor and Thunder Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $184.99 billion 0.21 $5.88 billion $1.46 6.79 Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Power.

Ford Motor has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Power has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ford Motor and Thunder Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 3 9 4 0 2.06 Thunder Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ford Motor currently has a consensus target price of $11.68, suggesting a potential upside of 17.79%. Given Ford Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Thunder Power.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and Thunder Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 3.18% 16.88% 2.64% Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ford Motor beats Thunder Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About Thunder Power

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

