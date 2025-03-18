Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 58,178 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840,541 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 58,178 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in eBay were worth $114,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in eBay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,007 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 73,380 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,825,430.24. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,283 shares of company stock worth $796,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

eBay Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

