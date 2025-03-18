Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 236,009 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,541,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236,009 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $142,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

