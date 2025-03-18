Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,953 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $107,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,809,000 after purchasing an additional 356,196 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,668,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,196,000 after purchasing an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,194,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 76,889 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,122,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,052,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,650,000 after purchasing an additional 144,450 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $93.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $110.61.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
