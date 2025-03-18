Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,378,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $131,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.47 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.51.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

