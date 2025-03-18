The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average of $111.25.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 over the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

