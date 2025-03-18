The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,720,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE TD traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $59.76. 1,084,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,678. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $64.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 85.29%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
