The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,720,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $59.76. 1,084,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,678. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

