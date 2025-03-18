The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Decreased by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

TJX stock opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

