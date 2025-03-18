The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 0.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $342.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.49. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.13.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

