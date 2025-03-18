The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Issues Earnings Results

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.63 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Pebble Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.74%.

The Pebble Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of LON:PEBB opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.14. The Pebble Group has a 12-month low of GBX 39.25 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Pebble Group

In other news, insider Claire Louise Thomson sold 72,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.58), for a total value of £32,551.20 ($42,279.78). 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

