The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 88,100 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The OLB Group has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.19.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

