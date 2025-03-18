The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
The LGL Group Trading Up 3.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $6.60. 12,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $7.01.
About The LGL Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.