The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

The LGL Group Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $6.60. 12,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $7.01.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

