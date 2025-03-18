The Graph Market Capitalization Hits $903.06 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $903.06 million and approximately $39.78 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,786.46 or 0.99847017 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,308.17 or 0.99263112 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,799,706,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,548,531,509 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is a decentralised protocol that indexes and queries blockchain data, enabling efficient access for dApps. It has integrated AI capabilities, including model hosting and AI-assisted querying. GRT is the network’s native token, used for staking, curation, delegation, governance, and AI services.”

