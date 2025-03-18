The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $120.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Stephens dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 470,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock opened at $100.21 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $87.20 and a one year high of $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.18.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

