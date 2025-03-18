TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at Desjardins

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded TerraVest Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TerraVest Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.00.
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
