TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at Desjardins

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded TerraVest Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TerraVest Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.00.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

Shares of TVK stock traded up C$10.93 on Tuesday, hitting C$141.97. 291,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,423. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$121.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of C$55.73 and a 1-year high of C$144.99.

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.