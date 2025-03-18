Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,551,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 1,922,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25,510.0 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS TLSNF opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

