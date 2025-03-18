Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,551,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 1,922,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25,510.0 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS TLSNF opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.40.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
