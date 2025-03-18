Tejara Capital Ltd Sells 87,874 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Tejara Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,874 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $7.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $502.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.90. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $7.39.

Insider Transactions at Trevi Therapeutics

In other news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $548,862.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,075. This represents a 51.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.