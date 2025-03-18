Tejara Capital Ltd Reduces Position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Tejara Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 612,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,415 shares during the quarter. scPharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.4% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,857,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 632,120 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $9,343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,048,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 989,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 367,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

SCPH opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $150.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

