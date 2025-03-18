Tejara Capital Ltd Has $8.35 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. NOV comprises 5.4% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in NOV by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

