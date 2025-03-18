Tejara Capital Ltd Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,115,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344,167 shares during the quarter. Cardiol Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.6% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 307,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $96.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRDL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Cardiol Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

