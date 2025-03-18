Tejara Capital Ltd Has $1.21 Million Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Tejara Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 109,390 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 5,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:STNG opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

