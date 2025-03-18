TCTC Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
