TCTC Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.8 %

NDAQ opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $84.15.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.