Taylor Financial Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $151.34 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.75.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.59.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

