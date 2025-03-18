Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO) Director Sells C$61,500.00 in Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00.
Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 27th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.26, for a total transaction of C$162,875.00.
Shares of TKO stock opened at C$3.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.92. Taseko Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.55 and a 1-year high of C$4.20.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
