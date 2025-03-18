Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Taoping Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TAOP traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 87,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,388. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Taoping has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.19.

Get Taoping alerts:

Taoping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.