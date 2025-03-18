Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Taoping Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:TAOP traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 87,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,388. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Taoping has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.19.
Taoping Company Profile
