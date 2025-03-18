T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $30,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 66.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.4% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 287.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 40,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $260.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.13. The company has a market cap of $297.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

