Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sysmex Trading Up 1.3 %

SSMXY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,468. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $28.41.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysmex will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.