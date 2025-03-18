SWK (SWKH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SWK Price Performance

SWKH stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. SWK has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $193.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Get SWK alerts:

About SWK

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.