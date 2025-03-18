SWK (SWKH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SWK Price Performance
SWKH stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. SWK has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $193.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.40.
About SWK
