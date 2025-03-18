Swiss National Bank Sells 9,500 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $27,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.97 and a twelve month high of $150.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AFG

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.