Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $29,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $346.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.48. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIX. UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

