Swiss National Bank Has $25.03 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $25,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,034,000 after buying an additional 632,523 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $64,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $18,259,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $19,926,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,020,000 after buying an additional 156,175 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.80, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,080.80. This represents a 14.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,850 shares of company stock worth $1,619,581. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $140.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.46 and a 12 month high of $178.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

