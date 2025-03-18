Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $24,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth $57,861,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $56,997,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,403,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,919,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $17,236,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $519,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,453,129.09. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $478,046.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,300,073.92. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock worth $5,025,949 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $101.44.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

