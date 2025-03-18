SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 68,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSSS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,269. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32.

SSSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

