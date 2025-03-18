Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Announces Earnings Results

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Surf Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRFM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 196,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,597. Surf Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SRFM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Surf Air Mobility from $2.20 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Surf Air Mobility in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Surf Air Mobility news, Director Sudhin Shahani acquired 17,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $59,122.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,808.11. This trade represents a 5.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

