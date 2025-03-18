Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the February 13th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDGCF remained flat at $28.18 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Get Sundrug Co.Ltd. alerts:

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It operates drug stores that offers pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily miscellaneous goods; and discount stores that sells foodstuffs, household goods, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.