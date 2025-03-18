SUNDOG Price Tops $0.0547 on Major Exchanges (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. SUNDOG has a market cap of $54.72 million and $23.00 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded 23% higher against the dollar. One SUNDOG token can now be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,145.20 or 0.99856833 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SUNDOG Profile

SUNDOG was first traded on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

Buying and Selling SUNDOG

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,420,606 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.05549432 USD and is up 9.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $25,048,416.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUNDOG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUNDOG using one of the exchanges listed above.

