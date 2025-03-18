Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in February

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,380,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the February 13th total of 12,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2,747.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,580,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,778,000 after buying an additional 79,155 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLF traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.57. 366,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5876 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.