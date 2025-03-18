Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in February

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,380,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the February 13th total of 12,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sun Life Financial
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:SLF traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.57. 366,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5876 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Life Financial
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.