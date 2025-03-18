StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $2.17 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.83.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
