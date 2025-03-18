StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $2.17 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

