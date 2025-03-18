Status Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $99.96 million and $45.99 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,997,940,874 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

