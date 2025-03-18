Stargate Finance (STG) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $27.53 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000761 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,731.99 or 1.00176671 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,515.20 or 0.99914170 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Stargate Finance Token Profile
Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stargate Finance Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
