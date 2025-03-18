Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST) CFO Sells $21,269.50 in Stock

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 36,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $21,269.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,147 shares in the company, valued at $201,866.73. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Udaychandra Devasper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Udaychandra Devasper sold 35,000 shares of Stardust Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Thursday, March 6th, Udaychandra Devasper sold 38,943 shares of Stardust Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $26,481.24.

Stardust Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 112,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,829. Stardust Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stardust Power

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stardust Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stardust Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDST Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 108,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Stardust Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Stardust Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stardust Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Stardust Power Company Profile

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

