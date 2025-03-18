StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.89.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SARO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on StandardAero from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of StandardAero from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.
Shares of StandardAero stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. StandardAero has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37.
StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that StandardAero will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.
