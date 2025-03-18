SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 92.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $572,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Trading Up 2.5 %

SSR Mining stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $323.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $7.15 to $12.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

About SSR Mining

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

