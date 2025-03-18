SSI Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,744 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.56 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.60.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.