SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 283.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901,227 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $400,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 20,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 674,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,131,000 after buying an additional 76,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.63 and a 52 week high of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

