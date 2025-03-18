Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Down 27.3% in February

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 57,394 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of -1.84.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

