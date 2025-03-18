Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Director Sells $241,771.84 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,879.68. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. 1,801,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,960. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 41,919 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CXM. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

