Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.04 and last traded at C$25.91, with a volume of 84059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOY. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

